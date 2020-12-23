Erie County Auto Bureau will be closed Saturday due to upcoming winter storm

The Erie County Auto Bureaus in Cheektowaga and Tonawanda will both be closed Saturday, December 26.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Anyone who was hoping to head to the DMV on Boxing Day will be out of luck, as two Erie County Auto Bureau locations will be closed due to the winter storm.

The Erie County Auto Bureau locations in Cheektowaga and Tonawanda will both be closed Saturday, December 26. Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns says the closure is for the safety of the staff and customers.

Kearns says the decision was made because of the winter weather advisory and estimated lake effect snow totals.

“My concern is to keep the public off the roads in the early morning when driving conditions may be most hazardous and when we have the majority of our appointments,” Kearns said.

“In addition, due to current COVID-19 concerns and social distancing protocols, we do not want to our offices to be over crowded with stranded motorists," he added.

Anyone who had an appointment on Saturday should be contacted by email to reschedule for a later date, the clerk says. Rescheduling can also be done by clicking here. Anyone who was supposed to take the CDL or permit tests will be contacted individually.