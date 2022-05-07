Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office investigating deadly shooting in Sinclairville

The male victim was taken by ambulance to UPMC Chautauqua where he later died.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday evening in Sinclairville.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to Reed Street around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

The male victim was taken by ambulance to UPMC Chautauqua where he later died. The man has not been identified at this time.

The sheriff's office says the shooting does not appear to be a random act.