Chautauqua County schedules hazardous waste collection

Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Day is Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Department of Public Facilities building.

FALCONER, N.Y. — Chautauqua County residents can bring hazardous waste from their homes to a waste collection event next weekend.

Chautauqua County Department of Public Facilities Division of Solid Waste announced Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Day will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18 at Chautauqua County DPF Building in Falconer from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Household items that can be dropped off include antifreeze, nail polish, fluorescent light bulbs, hobby glues, non-empty aerosol cans, furniture and floor polishes, stains, turpentine, sealants, oil-based paints, chemical fertilizers, herbicides, pesticides, and pool chemicals.

People interested in dropping off items will need to complete a registration form and list all the items they are disposing of. The form and more information on what can be disposed of can be found on the county website.

This collection event is not for businesses.