Local physicians message as COVID-19 cases rise

Local doctors say know what's true vs. what may be on social media.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are 41 WNY healthcare doctors and organizations that are trying to send a strong message to people as COVID-19 cases rise.

Dr. Richard Charles of General Physician, PC is a member of the local COVID task force. He said, "Vaccination is critical because it reduces your risk well over 90% of serious illness and hospitalization. There's no question that wearing a mask reduces your risk and anyone around you."

As the majority of students return to school this week, doctors want parents to know the importance of masks.

"If you're in a crowded outdoor setting say a high school football game, or a Bills game that you wear a mask because we feel that it's absolutely part of protecting yourself and others in the community."

High school sports means crowds and people are also going to outdoor professional sporting events and concerts.

"I went to a high school football game over the weekend, I was thinking I should have a mask on, so I did wear a mask," said Dr. Charles.

Locally the numbers are way up, according to Dr. Charles. "94% of the deaths locally are those that are unvaccinated. Many of the hospitalized cases, most, are those that are not vaccinated. The idea of the vaccination is to not prevent you from getting the illness, but rather to prevent you from getting very sick, hospitalized and dying."

"We have more than six months of track records and more than 360 million vaccines given in the United States. This vaccine is safe, it's safer than getting COVID," he said.