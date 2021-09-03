Two Southern Tier drinking water projects receive a total of over $3.5 million in state funding

The Town of Hume in Allegany County alone is receiving a $2 million grant and a $1 million short-term loan.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Two communities in the Southern Tier working on upgrading their drinking water infrastructure are now receiving state funding.

On Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation approval of $53 million to help towns with drinking water and wastewater projects.

"By investing in clean water and drinking water infrastructure, New York is helping to protect public health, quality of life and the environment," Hochul said. "We will continue to work hard to help local governments access the resources they need to complete critical water infrastructure improvement projects and lay the groundwork for growth and resiliency for generations to come."

The Town of Hume in Allegany County received a $2 million grand from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund to extend the town system to serve the Hume-Sanford Springs water system. An additional $1.2 million short-term, interest-free loan was also approved for the town.



Additionally, the Village of Cattaraugus received $848,477 a long-term, interest-free loan to upgrade spring water sources and infrastructure including the distribution and treatment system.