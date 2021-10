People are being told to shelter in place.

WESTFIELD, N.Y. — Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man in the towns of Westfield and Chautauqua.

The search is taking place between Route 394 and Martin Wright Road. Law enforcement is looking for a white male about 6 feet tall, 160 lbs, with short brown hair. He is not wearing a jacket.

People should shelter in place. Make sure their cars and houses are locked.