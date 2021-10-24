Disturbance call ends with 2 Jamestown men facing charges

Police recovered a .45 caliber handgun from the scene in the 500 block of North Main Street early Saturday.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Two men have been charged after Jamestown Police say they heard gunshots during a disturbance call early Saturday.

Police recovered a .45 caliber handgun from the scene in the 500 block of North Main Street.

Now 19-year-old Xavier M. Ramos and 21-year-old Stephon L. Thomas, both of Jamestown, are facing charges. The pair were held for arraignment in Jamestown City Court.

Ramos' charges include second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree reckless endangerment, and unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device.

Thomas faces second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

New York State Police, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, the Ellicott Police Department, and the Jamestown Fire Department helped with the investigation.