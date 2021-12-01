Charter Communications offers new robocall blocking feature

'Call Guard' to be offered at no additional charge to Spectrum Voice and Spectrum Business Voice customers.

STAMFORD, Conn. — Fed up with those annoying, never-ending robocalls? Certain Spectrum customers are now being offered a way to block them once and for all.

Spectrum's parent company, Charter Communications, is offering 'Call Guard' service at no additional charge to its Spectrum Voice and Spectrum Business voice customers. The new feature automatically blocks malicious robocalls and sends caller ID alerts for other suspicious telemarketing calls.

“Robocalls are consistently the FCC’s most frequent consumer complaint and we understand these unwanted or fraudulent calls are not only a nuisance, but can also pose a security threat,” said Carl Leuschner, Spectrum’s Senior Vice President of Internet and Voice Products. “We are making Call Guard automatically available to all our customers as part of our commitment to providing quality products that prioritize safety and security.”

Call Guard works by monitoring incoming calls and applying advanced screening in order to appropriately score and categorize them. The scoring system is able to tell the difference between fraudulent calls and robocalls delivering important information such as from your child's school. The malicious calls are automatically blocked. Suspicious telemarketing and spam calls show up with a caller ID alert warning you of a potential 'spam risk'.

Customers can access Call Guard through their voice portal at Spectrum.net or Spectrumbusiness.net to see which numbers have been blocked, add additional blocked numbers, add allowed numbers to ensure important calls are delivered, or turn off the Call Guard feature.