Census Bureau: Erie County’s population declined slightly in 2021

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Erie County’s population slightly decreased in 2021, according to estimates recently released by the U.S. Census Bureau.
The number of residents declined by 0.27%, or 3,553 people, from April 2020 to July 2021, to 950,683.
That news comes on the heels of the county’s population increase of 3.8%, or 35,196 people from the 2010 census to the 2020 census, the first rise in population the county had seen since the 1970 census.
