Celebrating a century of Chef's

The Queen City culinary landmark marks 100 years at the corner of Seneca and Chicago Streets.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The year was 1923, the days of prohibition, before the depression, before City Hall was built, before The Aud, there was this Buffalo staple.

Current co-owner of Chef's Restaurant, Lou Billittier Jr. says, "it's surreal it when you really think about it. You know my dad lived the block over from this restaurant and at 12 years old he came in as a dishwasher."

Chef's was first opened by Virginio and Enrica Chiari, but at the age of 25, in 1954, Lou Billittier Sr. borrowed money from his father, and bought the place for $8,000.

Lou Jr. and his sister Mary Beth have carried on that family tradition, in many ways. In fact, like their father, both started young. Junior as a dishwasher, and Mary Beth as a busgirl. Over the years, they've learned the business, and expanded it, even bottling their world famous sauce and selling it in grocery stores.

"People don't like change as we know but little-by-little we've been adding and they've been receptive to the little change. But we try to keep everything pretty traditional, because that's our consistency with everything and that is what we feel really has helped us get to one hundred years," Mary Beth said.

Lou Jr. remembers his father telling him, "it's like a machine and you just gotta knock some pieces in once in a while and they should run forever. I didn't think it really would but he was he's been right so far."

But possibly the biggest change occurred in 1962 with the help of a local TV personality named Dave Thomas. One day they start playing around, put some sauce on the pasta added some butter, then topped it with a huge amount of cheese and broiled the whole thing. Spaghetti Parm was born.

"It's sixty two years now since they invented it, and we've sold literally millions of them" Lou Jr said.

The dish is, no-doubt, what Chef's is known for, along with the gallery of stars adorning the walls. Over the years it has become a favorite Queen City stop for the royalty of sports and show-biz.

Lou says his father had one moment that topped them all.

"His biggest thrill was making soup, minestrone soup for Frank Sinatra when he was playing at The Aud. That was my Dad's biggest thrill, and he signed a picture for my dad."

Mary Beth had her own great memories.

"Meeting Red Skeleton when I was 18 years old and Huey Lewis and the News. They were super nice."

From presidents to rockstars, you'll see them up on the wall and you are also likely to see many of the Sabres in for their gameday lunches, a tradition that started in the earliest days of the team. Lou Senior turned his restaurant as a home away from home for the players.