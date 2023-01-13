Buffalo man saved from blizzard, loses fingers from frostbite

Joey White was at ECMC undergoing many surgeries to save his fingers after getting fourth degree frostbite, but doctors were unable to save them.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We have an update on the Buffalo man who made national headlines during the blizzard after he was rescued by a neighbor.

Joey' White's sister Yvonne and Sha'Kyra Aughtry, the woman who saved him during the storm tell 2 On Your Side that Joey has lost his fingers.

He was at ECMC undergoing many surgeries to save his fingers after getting fourth degree frostbite, but doctors were unable to save them.

Sha'Kyra Aughtry was on her couch inside her Thatcher Avenue home when she heard someone outside scream for help.

"I told my boyfriend Trent, hey, there is a guy outside we gotta bring him in," but she said he wasn't on board right away.

He went outside and had a hard time bringing him indoors because the man was nearly frozen, "Ice balls was on his hands. He was like frozen, his pants were frozen, his shoes were frozen."

Aughtry called a family member out of state who is a nurse to get assistance on how to proceed with frostbite and poor circulation due to the cold.

She'Kyra accompanied Joey to the hospital that day to make sure he felts safe.