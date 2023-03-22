Unknown Stories of WNY to take center stage in speakers series

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The month of March is, of course, Irish History Month. There are many celebrations of Buffalo's Irish heritage, from the Shamrock Run, to the Old Neighborhood Parade, the Delaware Avenue Parade, and also a series of speakers hosted by the Tewksbury Lodge in Buffalo's Old First Ward.

Every Wednesday night at the Tewksbury they have a speaker discussing various aspects of the Irish experience in Western New York. It has included local historian Gene Overdorf, a local historian presenting “People and Places of The Irish First Ward”, and Tim Bohen author of Against the Grain discussing “Buffalo’s Irish from Famine to the Governor’s Mansion“. Tonight, 2 On Your Side's Pete Gallivan will host a discussion of his series "Unknown Stories of WNY". The focus will be some of the great characters of the Buffalo Irish, lesser known tales of the waterfront and a few of his favorites from his catalog of hundreds of stories.