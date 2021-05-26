Cattaraugus County man indicted for attempted murder

According to the Erie County District Attorney's office, Gabriel C. Melkioty allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times with a pocket knife on March 31.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 20-year-old Cattaraugus County man was arraigned Wednesday morning on an indictment charging him with attempted murder.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's office, Gabriel C. Melkioty allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times with a pocket knife on March 31, "with the intent to cause her death." The District Attorney's office says the stabbing happened just before 4 p.m. in the Town of Collins.

It's also alleged that during the assault, Melkioty beat the woman and strangled her to the point of unconsciousness.

The victim woke up after Melkioty allegedly left the residence and called 911. According to the DA's office, the victim was taken to ECMC where she received stitches for multiple stab wounds. She also suffered severe bruising and swelling to her face.

Melkioty has been charged with one count of attempted murder in the second degree, one count of attempted assault in the first degree, one count of strangulation in the second degree, and one count of assault in the second degree.

Melkioty is scheduled to return to court on July 27 for motions, and is currently being held on $250,000 bail. The District Attorney's office says an order of protection has been issued on behalf of the victim.