Albion man charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing teenager

ALBION, N.Y. — An Albion man is charged with attempted murder, two counts of assault and endangering the welfare of a child following an incident Wednesday morning.

Village police say they and New York State Police are investigating the incident which took place at the Oak Orchard Estates Mobile Home Park.

Isaiah Alexander is accused of allegedly stabbing a 17-year-old male in the chest during an apparent domestic dispute. Albion Police say a 20-year-old woman who tried to prevent further injury to the teen suffered a severe laceration to her hand.