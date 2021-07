When police arrived at Bailey Avenue and Navel Avenue early Saturday morning, they found the vehicle unoccupied.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating an incident where a car struck a building at some point before 3 a.m. Saturday.

The crash happened at Bailey Avenue and Navel Avenue, north of East Ferry Street. When police arrived at the scene, they said the car was unoccupied.

Police say the building was damaged. Firefighters used a brace to hold up part of the wall.