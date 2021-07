The two-car crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. at Pearl Street and Asbury Alley. No charges have been filed at this time.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three people were injured early Saturday morning in a crash that involved two vehicles.

The crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. at Pearl Street and Asbury Alley, between Tupper and Chippewa Streets in downtown Buffalo.

All three people were taken to Erie County Medical Center to be evaluated and treated for injuries, Buffalo Police said.