x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Teen driver of vehicle that caused crash that seriously injured BPD officer back in court

The 16-year-old male from Rochester was arraigned Tuesday morning on a grand jury indictment charging him with unlawfully fleeing and other counts.
Credit: WGRZ
A key witness to the continuing investigation into a police chase is unavailable for questions. That would be seriously injured Officer Jonathan Negron.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The teen charged in connection to the crash that seriously injured a Buffalo Police officer was back in court Tuesday morning.

The 16-year-old from Rochester was arraigned after being indicted by an Erie County grand jury on charges of Assault on a Police Officer, Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle. 

The accident happened the afternoon of June 3 on Harlem Road in Cheektowaga resulting in injuries to BPD officer Jonathan Negron when a utility pole crashed through the front windshield of his patrol car. Negron was released from ECMC last week to continue his recovery. 

The adolescent continues to remain in the custody of the Erie County Youth Service Center and is due back in court August 25. 

Related Articles