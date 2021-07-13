Teen driver of vehicle that caused crash that seriously injured BPD officer back in court

The 16-year-old male from Rochester was arraigned Tuesday morning on a grand jury indictment charging him with unlawfully fleeing and other counts.

The 16-year-old from Rochester was arraigned after being indicted by an Erie County grand jury on charges of Assault on a Police Officer, Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle.

The accident happened the afternoon of June 3 on Harlem Road in Cheektowaga resulting in injuries to BPD officer Jonathan Negron when a utility pole crashed through the front windshield of his patrol car. Negron was released from ECMC last week to continue his recovery.