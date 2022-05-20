Canisius High baseball team collects donations for those in need

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Canisius High School is stepping up and doing its part to help its neighbors on the East Side.
The Canisius varsity baseball team spent its Thursday collecting toiletries, cleaning supplies, and other house hold necessities.
"It's a great brotherhood here, and we set up this drive knowing our brothers would donate to this in help of a community that is in need," said Liam McCarty, a high school junior. "And it's just great to see everyone bring stuff in and help those in need right now."
All donations from the event will be distributed by Saint Luke's Mission of Mercy.
