Cancer Services Program offers free colon cancer screenings for eligible clients

The program also offers free breast and cervical cancer screenings.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — If you or someone you know is uninsured or under-insured and in need of a cancer screening, there's a program that will allow you to get screened for free.

The statewide Cancer Services Program works with contractors to provide free colon cancer, breast cancer, and cervical cancer screenings for eligible clients.

There are also prevention, risk-reduction, support, and wellness programs offered.

Click here for a list of resources by county.

Colon cancer is back in the headlines after actor Chadwick Boseman died from the disease Friday.

The "Black Panther" star was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, his family said in a statement. Boseman had not spoken publicly about his diagnosis.

Colorectal cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death in the United States among men and women combined, but it's also highly treatable if caught in the early stages.

According to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, the disease develops with few, if any, symptoms.

Symptoms may include: a change in bowel habits, persistent abdominal discomfort, rectal bleeding, weakness or fatigue, and unexplained weight loss.