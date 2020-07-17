Doctors warn of more late-stage cancer diagnoses; advise people not to delay screenings

Cancer screening rates have dropped across the country amid the coronavirus pandemic, and more cancer deaths are being predicted.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — More cancer deaths are predicted because of the coronavirus pandemic. It's a negative domino effect that has doctors urging people to reschedule life-saving screenings and tests.

Cancer screenings dropped across the country as hospitals and other health care facilities prepared to deal with the COVID-19 crisis. Treatments, surgeries, and even research were delayed or canceled during the pandemic, and some doctors fear that could spell bad news in years to come.

In a recent editorial in the journal, "Science," the head of the National Cancer Institute predicted the number of deaths from breast and colorectal cancer will increase by 10,000 over the next decade because the disease isn't being caught now in the earlier stages.

"The most important test is the one that gets done, so talk to your physician about getting screened, especially for colorectal cancer," said Dr. Steven Nurkin, associate professor of surgery at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo.

"Once you start getting into months or closer to a year, then the risk dramatically increases, so don't put it off," said Nurkin when talking about the importance of early detection. "A number of places, centers, especially here at Roswell have protocols in place to keep our patients safe as well as our staff safe."

Kevin Hays is a colon cancer patient and advocate. Hays, now 34, was diagnosed at age 28. He's on active chemo and does in person visits at Roswell Park and telehealth visits.

Hays urges the public to follow safety guidelines like wearing masks and social distancing because not only is COVID-19 especially dangerous for people like him who have compromised immune systems, but the pandemic is also delaying potentially life-saving treatments.

Hays is waiting to do a clinical trial is Los Angeles.

"I am fully eligible, but the trial is on pause right now like many others around the country because healthcare resources are redirected for COVID," said Hays.

In the meantime, Hays stays active by helping with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. He's raising money and awareness through the annual Walk to End Colon Cancer, previously the Undy Run.