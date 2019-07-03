BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some think of colorectal cancer as an 'old person's disease,' but new numbers show that more young people are being affected by it.

Across the U.S. about 10 percent of colorectal cancer cases are diagnosed in individuals under age 50, according to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, a patient advocacy group based out of Washington, D.C.

Colorectal cancer incidence and death rates are increasing in the young-onset population even though it's going down in those over 50.

Between 2009 and 2013, colorectal cancer rates decreased by 4.6 percent per year in individuals 65 and older and by 1.4 percent in people aged 50 to 64, according to the American Cancer Society. But they increased by 1.6 percent in those under age 50.

Kevin Hays, 33, sits on the CCA's "Never Too Young" advisory board. The husband and father was first diagnosed with colon cancer at age 28 and is now dealing with cancer for a third time.

The board is made up of patients, survivors, and caregivers whose specific focus is spreading awareness about colorectal cancer among people under age 50.

"Sitting in a chemo chair or going through surgery, it's tough, but that feels like a pretty passive activity. I'm doing it because I have to. The advocacy that I do, that makes me feel like I am taking the reins of this disease, and this is me fighting back against colorectal cancer," said Hays.

A recent study conducted by researchers at the Colorectal Cancer Alliance suggests a misdiagnosis may be a common problem with younger patients, and that often led to delays in treatment and late-stage diagnoses.

Some patients under 50 experience symptoms for up to a year before seeing a doctor prompting some experts to encourage earlier screening.

The American Cancer Society changed its recommended screening guidelines from age 50 to 45 and earlier if you have symptoms or a family history.

Symptoms can include constipation, blood in the stool, unexplained weight loss, weakness/fatigue, or persistent abdominal discomfort.

The ACS has estimated that in 2017 there will have been 95,520 new cases of colon cancer and 39,910 cases of rectal cancer diagnosed in the U.S. It's the third most commonly diagnosed cancer in Americans and the second leading cancer killer among men and women combined, according to the American Cancer Society.

