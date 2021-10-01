Cancer providers expand access across Western New York

With ongoing demand for services, Western New York cancer providers are growing in existing sites and new markets and expanding specialty programs as well.

Growth also is coming from providers outside the eight-county region from the eastern and southern edges.

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is expanding in Buffalo by adding 24 medical/surgical beds in a $6 million project to meet capacity constraints and projected growth. Total bed count will be 157.