Roswell Park approved to provide care for 9/11 first responders

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center announced Wednesday that is has been approved to provide care for first responders of the attacks on September 11, 2001.

The World Trade Center Health Program provides free medical treatment for anyone dealing with cancer or cancer-related illnesses stemming from their time at Ground Zero back in 2001.

First responders previously had to go all the way to New York City for the free treatments.

Dr. Candace Johnson, the president and CEO at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, joined 2 On Your Side's Town Hall on Wednesday evening to discuss the program to help first responders.