Cami Clune to visit Niagara SPCA to help support upcoming Bark Day Bash

The recent contestant of The Voice will be taking pictures with the shelter's adoptable animals.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara SPCA is getting some star power to help promote its upcoming fundraiser.

Local contestant of The Voice, Cami Clune, will visit the shelter on Tuesday, March 9 to take pictures with the animals up for adoption and to give a boost to the organization's Bark Day Bash which is set to take place on Wednesday, March 17.

The Bash will take place from 5:30-10 p.m. at the Sheraton located on 3rd St. in Niagara Falls. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at the SPCA or via Venmo or PayPal.

The event will feature a silent auction, basket raffle, food, drinks, and a DJ.