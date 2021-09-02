Just Pizza to feature adoptable cats on pizza boxes

The local pizzeria is putting a feline spin on a promotion that helped some of the dogs at the SPCA get adopted last year.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Just Pizza in Amherst is hoping to find some local cats and kittens their fur-ever homes.

The local pizza spot announced Monday they are partnering with the cat rescue Ten Lives Club to feature the info of adoptable cats on their pizza boxes. Anyone who adopts one of these cats through the rescue will also receive a $50 Just Pizza gift card to enjoy a slice with their new feline friend.

In addition to putting adoptable cats on pizza boxes, Just Pizza will be collecting donations for Ten Lives Club in honor of the rescue’s 20th anniversary.

In a statement sent to 2 On You Side, the owner of Just Pizza Amherst, Mary Alloy said, “I’ve always helped Ten Lives Club by donating pizza to their events so when I was looking for a way to help another organization in a positive way, the work they do for cats seemed like the ‘purrfect’ fit! I have several cats at home myself and they make the best companions.”

While Alloy is working to find pets of all kinds new homes, she is fighting a battle of her own. In late 2020 Alloy revealed she is battling an aggressive form of cancer called small cell carcinoma. She told 2 On You Side in December that she will undergo eight rounds of chemotherapy over 21 weeks, but ultimately doctors have given Alloy about a year to live.

“Mary has been battling a rare cancer for months and going through chemotherapy at Roswell. The fact that she is still always looking for ways to give back while fighting this terrible disease is simply amazing...but that’s just what Mary is. Amazing,” says Kimberly LaRussa of the Ten Lives Club.