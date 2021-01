2021 is off to a great start for Hugo, a pig who now has a new home in Lockport with Elizabeth. Bills GM Brandon Beane fronted the adoption fee.

The SPCA of Erie County celebrated its first adoption of the year on New Year's day.

Hugo, a pig, now has a home in Lockport with his new owner Elizabeth.

The SPCA is calling him a #BillsMuttfia draft pick - they're hoping his adoption will be a good omen for a Bills win on Sunday. Other recent adoptions came right around the time of a Bills win,