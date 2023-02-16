Bus driver and aide honored for heroic act

Charles Everhart, Jr., and bus aide Shayna Begum were recognized by the Buffalo School Board for putting themselves in harm's way to ensure a 2nd grader made it home

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A school bus driver and bus aide were honored by the Buffalo Public Schools for their heroic actions.

Charles Everhart, Jr., and bus aide Shayna Begum were recognized by the Buffalo School Board for putting themselves in harm's way to ensure a 2nd grader made it home safely.

In January, Everhart was finishing a bus run on Carolina Street. and as the last student got off the bus, he heard gunshots nearby and sprang into action to keep the student safe along with his bus aide Shayna Begum.

