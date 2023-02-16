Bus driver and aide honored for heroic act

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A school bus driver and bus aide were honored by the Buffalo Public Schools for their heroic actions.
Charles Everhart, Jr., and bus aide Shayna Begum were recognized by the Buffalo School Board for putting themselves in harm's way to ensure a 2nd grader made it home safely.
In January, Everhart was finishing a bus run on Carolina Street. and as the last student got off the bus, he heard gunshots nearby and sprang into action to keep the student safe along with his bus aide Shayna Begum.
David Hills, the Chief Operating Officer of Buffalo Public Schools said during the honorary event " instead of hightailing it out of there, they made sure that second grader got safely to their parent established communication and put themselves in a dangerous situation to sustain their commitment to care and that commitment to care we see in all our bus drivers."