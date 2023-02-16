x
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announces he's running for re-election

Poloncarz is seeking a fourth team as Erie County Executive.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says he will run for re-election for a fourth term.

He made the announcement on social media with a video touting his past accomplishments and what he plans to do if he's re-elected. 

He says future plans include investing in more police officers and focus on community policing, building roads and bridges, attracting more jobs to the county, as well a lower property taxes. 

Two weeks ago, former Grand Island supervisor Nate McMurray announced that he is running for Erie County Executive.

McMurray narrowly lost a congressional bid to Republican Chris Collins back in 2018. He will challenge Poloncarz in the June Democratic primary.

McMurray says infrastructure and the economy will be among his top priorities.

