Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announces he's running for re-election

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says he will run for re-election for a fourth term.
He made the announcement on social media with a video touting his past accomplishments and what he plans to do if he's re-elected.
He says future plans include investing in more police officers and focus on community policing, building roads and bridges, attracting more jobs to the county, as well a lower property taxes.
Two weeks ago, former Grand Island supervisor Nate McMurray announced that he is running for Erie County Executive.
McMurray narrowly lost a congressional bid to Republican Chris Collins back in 2018. He will challenge Poloncarz in the June Democratic primary.
McMurray says infrastructure and the economy will be among his top priorities.