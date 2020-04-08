Buffalo's East side to be site of new $20 million housing project

Tuesday morning's event marked the start of construction for Mt. Aaron Village.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Genesee Street in Buffalo will soon be the site of a new 59-unit apartment complex.

With shovels in hand, city leaders and other officials, including Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul, broke ground Tuesday morning for Mt. Aaron Village. The development is a new affordable housing project that will include 18 apartments specifically set aside for those who need supportive services to live independently.

"We are committed to continuing to invest in our communities to help ensure growth and improve quality of life for all New Yorkers, and that includes creating and preserving affordable housing opportunities," Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul said. "Today's groundbreaking at Mount Aaron Village is another sign of this commitment and that New York's better days lie ahead. As we prepare for a post-pandemic world, we will build back better, smarter, and more inclusive than before."

When done, the complex will include four buildings. The largest will have 43 apartments and ground floor space occupied by BestSelf Behavioral Health, the on-site supportive services provider.

The remaining 16 apartments will be spread out among three townhouse-style buildings. There are 16 one-bedroom, 27 two-bedroom and 16 three-bedroom units. There will be 18 apartments set aside for homeless individuals who will receive services administered by the NYS Office of Addiction Services and Supports.