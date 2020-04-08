$53,000 from 'Major League' Buffalo t-shirt sales to go to food banks

With each shirt or cap purchased, $8 went towards helping organizations both in Western New York and in Canada.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 26 Shirts owner, Del Reid, announced on Twitter Tuesday that over $53,000 will be donated and split between FeedMore WNY and Community Food Centres of Canada.

Shortly after the Toronto Blue Jays announced they would play this year's home games in Buffalo, 26 Shirts wasted no time in crafting from “Major League” Buffalo apparel.

With each shirt or cap purchase, Reid said that $8 will go toward helping organizations both here in Western New York and in Canada.

“Even at half that full amount, each food bank will be receiving what would be our single largest donation ever,” Reid said in a statement on his social media page.