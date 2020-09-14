Erie County Department of Health asks Bills fans not to go to Miami for the game

The Erie County Department of Health is reminding people from Western New York that Florida is still on the New York State Travel Advisory list.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you had planned on going down to Miami to watch the Bills-Dolphins game on Sunday, the Erie County Department of Health is asking you to not go.

The Erie County Department of Health and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz are reminding people from Western New York that Florida is still on the New York State Travel Advisory list and that Miami-Dade County has some of the highest COVID-19 cases in the country.

Poloncarz took to social media saying: "Big opening day win for the Bills yesterday. Next week the Bills are at Miami. ECDOH does NOT recommend traveling to Miami for the game. Miami-Dade County has some of the highest COVID-19 cases in the country, and more than 7,500 since Aug. 30."

You can read the full statement from the Erie County Department of Health below:

"Anyone entering New York State who has traveled to a state on the NYS travel advisory list is required to quarantine for 14 days, with very few exceptions. This is a measure designed to prevent travel-based COVID-19 cases in New York and Erie County.

Individuals who enter Western New York through the Buffalo Niagara International Airport must provide information to NYSDOH representatives on arrival. Information about Erie County residents is shared with the Erie County Department of Health. We have an online form where individuals can report or self-report return to Erie County from a state on the travel advisory list.

https://www3.erie.gov/form/covid-19-travel-advisory-quarant

Our recommendation is that traveling to a state on the travel advisory list, and Florida is currently included, for non-essential reasons is not advisable. Fans who choose to travel to Miami for a football game should know that they are actively choosing to put their health, the health of people in their household, and the health of our community at risk.

Our advice for anyone who chooses to do so: plan to stay home from work or school for 14 days after returning; avoid sharing items, food and drink with others in your household; sleep in a separate bedroom; if sharing a bathroom with others in your household is necessary, clean and disinfect after using. These travelers should monitor themselves for fever and other COVID-19 symptoms for that 14-day period. These travelers may seek a diagnostic COVID test at least five days after their travel in one of those states. However, a negative test does not shorten or end the individual’s quarantine period.