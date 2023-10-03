Wife of fallen firefighter Jason Arno expresses gratitude to Buffalo community

Sarah-Liz Tierney made the public post on Facebook paying tribute to her husband and thanking the city for providing support when they needed it most.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The wife of fallen Buffalo Firefighter Jason Arno is expressing her gratitude to the Buffalo community for their support during this difficult time.

Sarah-Liz Tierney made the public post on Facebook paying tribute to her husband and thanking the city for providing support when they needed it most.

Jason Arno died while battling a fire at 745 Main Street on March 1.

In her post, Tierney says, "Jay touched more people and made more memories in his 37 years than most people do throughout their entire lifetimes. He lived purposefully, laughed infectiously, and loved unconditionally."

The couple has a three-year-old daughter, which Tierney says she will have to explain to her they her father went to work one morning, but never came home.

She says, "I will also be able to tell her and show her how at our darkest moment we had an entire city and beyond rallying behind us and lifting us from our lowest point. How our whole city wrapped its arms around us in strength when we had none."

She continues by thanking those that provided support to her and their family. "I don’t know that any expression of gratitude big enough even exists for what I want to convey. But from the bottom of my heart, Thank You. Thank you to every single person who helped soften the blow of this trauma. Thank you for being there for us before we even knew what we needed. Thank you, Buffalo."