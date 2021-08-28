Oxford Pennant back open in downtown Buffalo

The store is fully stocked with its entire catalog along with exclusive vintage pennants, cool books, tchotchkes, and decor.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Oxford Pennant is opening its doors again in downtown Buffalo Saturday.

According to the news release, the store is fully stocked with its entire catalog along with exclusive vintage pennants, cool books, tchotchkes, and decor from some of the business's favorite artists and bands like Tad Carpenter, Poketo, and The MoMA.

So if you're downtown, toss on a mask and stop in. The fridge is always stocked with sparkling water and the Oxford Pennant Spotify playlist is on constant shuffle.