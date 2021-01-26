Oxford Pennant raises over $38,000 for Oishei Children's Hospital

This season, Bills fans showed up in big ways for a cause close to their quarterback's heart. One local business took part by giving a portion of their sales.

Oxford Pennant donated a portion of all their Buffalo-themed banner and pennant sales, including the "Let's Go Buffalo" pennants that match the 40-foot versions at the top of Seneca One, to Oishei Children's Hospital.

Overall, $38,442.10 was raised by Oxford Pennant's promotion and the Bills fans who invested in the hometown pride décor.

Oishei Children's Hospital has gained renewed support this season after Quarterback Josh Allen shared the cause close to his late grandmother, Patricia Allen, who now has a fund named after her at the hospital.

That fund alone has raised $1,144,529 in direct donations to the hospital so far.