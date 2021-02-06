Buffalo man killed after crashing into home

Buffalo Police tell 2 On Your Side the car was speeding when it went off the road and hit a house.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One man is dead after a car crashed into a home on Buffalo's East Side.

Police say it happened around 2:30 Wednesday morning near the intersection of Jefferson Ave. and Matthews St.

Investigators believe the driver, 27-year-old Khiry Wiley, was speeding when his car went off the road and hit a house. Wiley was taken to ECMC where he later died.

No word if the house was occupied at the time of the crash or if anyone else was hurt.