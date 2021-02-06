Buffalo man killed after crashing into home

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One man is dead after a car crashed into a home on Buffalo's East Side.
Police say it happened around 2:30 Wednesday morning near the intersection of Jefferson Ave. and Matthews St.
Investigators believe the driver, 27-year-old Khiry Wiley, was speeding when his car went off the road and hit a house. Wiley was taken to ECMC where he later died.
No word if the house was occupied at the time of the crash or if anyone else was hurt.
The road was closed for several hours overnight but was reopened before 6 a.m.