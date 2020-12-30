Buffalo fire crews battle early morning fire

The fire is closing Good Ave. and the intersection of South Park & Abbott Rd.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo fire crews are on the scene of a house fire that broke out early Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out just after 7 a.m. on Good Ave., between South Park Ave. and Abbott Road.

The fire appears to have destroyed the roof and top floor of the building. Its unclear at this time if there was anyone inside the home at the time of the fire.

According to Traffic Tracker 2's Dave Cash, Good Ave. is closed from Abbott Rd. to South Park Ave. The intersection of South Park & Abbott Rd. is also closed.

From Traffic Tracker 2's Dave Cash: Good Avenue is CLOSED from Abbott Road to South Park Avenue for a structure fire & the intersection of South Park & Abbott is closed as well. Expect delays on Abbott & South Park. This re-routes Metro's #14 Abbott & #16 South Park buses. @wgrz pic.twitter.com/Mir03XacHm — WGRZ TrafficTracker2 (@WGRZTraffic) December 30, 2020