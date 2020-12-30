Buffalo Common Council members advocating for the 'Right to Know' law

The proposed "Right to Know" law would require an officer to explain why a person is being stopped and give their name if asked.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Currently, Buffalo Police aren't required to have their names on uniforms, after threats to officers made at summer protests and riots.

However, the proposed "Right to Know" law would change that, requiring an officer to explain why a person is being stopped and give their name if asked.

The Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo says clients often tell them about routine police encounters that escalate when a citizen is stopped and asks an officer for their name and badge number.

Lawyers say in some cases it has led to arrests and the use of physical force.

Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen said “it's scary especially for people of color, but actually for anybody when police pull you over and stop your freedom, but especially people who have experienced more traffic stops."

Councilman David Rivera is a former city police officer and has concerns.

“When you're going to take away people's rights to know, it better be for something that is very compelling, not just to throw out 'oh it's for safety.' We need data, we need information," Rivera said.



The City of Syracuse enacted police reforms with a Right to Know law.

Attorney John Elmore says the law is simple:

“When somebody is pulled over they, [the] officer, has to give the person his name, reason for the stop, if they are going to search and they're [the person pulled over is] advised that they do have the right to not consent to the search," Elmore said.

The citizen is given a card with the officer's name, badge number, incident number and information to file complaint if necessary. The information, after so many days, will also be made public.