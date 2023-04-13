Buffalo Zoo's summer camps return

The Zoo will be offering week-long and full-day summer camps this year.

The Buffalo Zoo announced that it will be offering week-long and full day summer camps again this summer.

After a few years of limited camp offerings, the zoo is ready to accommodate more Zoo Camp options.

"We are so happy to once again be bringing back Summer Camp to full operating capacity this year,” said Lisa Smith, the Zoo’s interim President and CEO.

“Zoo Camp is such a great way for young children to have fun exploring the Zoo while learning about nature and conservation.”

Zoo Camps are the largest education program offered by the zoo. They give kids the chance to gain an appreciation for animals and have the goal of instilling a sense of wildlife conservation awareness.

The camps will feature themed workshops, arts and crafts, guided tours to exhibits, live animal presentation and other group games plus activities.

The summer camps will run from July 10 through August 18 on Mondays-Fridays 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. More information about the camps is available on the Buffalo Zoo website or by calling 716-995-6127.