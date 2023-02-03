Buffalo Zoo's interim President and CEO to participate in leadership program

Zoo officials say Lisa Smith will still continue to lead the Buffalo Zoo until a permanent President and CEO is named.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo announced Friday their interim President and CEO Lisa Smith will be participating in a leadership program to help lead the Buffalo Zoo to a better future.

Smith has been selected for the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Executive Leadership Program, which helps candidates develop skills and behaviors to become effective zoo or aquarium directors.

"When this program began nearly a decade ago, the goal was to develop the next generation of leaders capable of shaping a bright future for our profession," said Dan Ashe, President and CEO of AZA. "The results speak for themselves. Of the 83 ELDP graduates, three-fourths have advanced inside or outside their organization. This includes 27 graduates who now serve in a Director or CEO role and four who currently serve on the AZA Board of Directors. I look forward to seeing how these nine new professionals will help lead and shape our community in the future."

The program is very competitive and only nine people have been selected to participate.

Smith began her career as a zookeeper at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo before taking leadership roles at zoos in Atlanta, Georgia and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She arrived in Buffalo in 2018 and worked as the General Curator before being promoted to Chief Zoological Officer in 2021.

Smith was named Interim President and CEO of the Buffalo Zoo in 2022 after Norah B. Fletchall announced her resignation as President and CEO after more than five years serving in that role. Zoo officials say Smith will still continue to lead the Buffalo Zoo until a permanent President and CEO is named.