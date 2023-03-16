Aquarium of Niagara to celebrate Penguin Days

Penguin Days will take place Saturday, March 18, and Sunday, March 19 to promote awareness of the vulnerable species.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get your tuxedos ready, because Penguin Days is back at the Aquarium of Niagara.

The celebration of penguins will take place on Saturday, March 18, and Sunday, March 19. Guests will have the chance to participate in free modified penguin encounters, where they can view the penguins outside of their exhibit during group presentations.

Encounters will happen at the following times:

Saturday, 3/18: 10:30 a.m. & 12:00 p.m.

Sunday, 3/19, 10:30 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., and 4:00 p.m.

Each session can accommodate 75 guests and tickets will be available on-site on a first-come, first-serve basis an hour before the encounter. More details are available on the Aquarium of Niagara website.

The Aquarium of Niagara is home to 16 Humboldt penguins, which is considered vulnerable species. Penguin Days serve as an opportunity to spread awareness about the threats they face in the wild.