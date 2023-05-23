Buffalo Zoo welcomes 2 new animals

The zoo took to social media to welcome the newcomers Salvador, an ocelot, and Tater, a black howler monkey.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo is welcoming two new animals.

The zoo took to social media to welcome the newcomers Salvador, an ocelot, and Tater, a black howler monkey. Both will be found in the M&T Bank Rainforest Falls.

Salvador is a 12-year-old ocelot, a type of wildcat native to the Southwestern United States. He arrived from a facility in California. He will be taking over the ocelot exhibit.

Tater is 5-years-old and is coming from John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Tater will be joining the two howler monkeys, Jasper and Lily, once he gets adjusted to his new environment.

People can welcome the two new animals the next time they head to the zoo.

And as the summer season gets underway, the zoo is getting ready for the return of one of its most popular events.

Zoomagination: The Festival of Lanterns and Lights is set to start on June 21. Some areas of the zoo might be closed the next time you visit for set-up for the event.