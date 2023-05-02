Zoomagination to return to Buffalo Zoo this summer

Zoomagination: The Festival of Lanterns and Lights will be back in June 21. Tickets are on sale now.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A successful summer event is making a return to the Buffalo Zoo.

Zoomagination: The Festival of Lanterns and Lights will be back in June.

The event opens June 21, but tickets are on sale now.

Zoomagination was one of the most popular events last summer with thousands visiting the zoo.

The Buffalo Zoo says there will be a new lineup of lanterns and guests will get to immerse themselves in florals, creatures from under the sea and landmarks from around the world.

Also new this year, there will be cultural performances at the Zoo's newly built performance stage.

Zoomagination will be held every Wednesday through Sunday from 6:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. beginning June 21 through August 20. There will be three cultural performances at 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. each night.

For more information about Zoomagination, check out their website at: visit BuffaloZoo.org.

