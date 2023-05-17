Buffalo Zoo announces gorilla being moved to new zoo

Kayin, the 7-year-old western lowland gorilla, was born at the Buffalo Zoo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo made a bittersweet announcement on social media about one of their animals.

"This month we plan to say goodbye to Kayin, the 7-year-old western lowland gorilla," the Facebook post read. The gorilla is being recommended to move to a new zoo.

The AZA Western Lowland Gorilla SSP made the recommendation since Kayin no longer needs relies on his mother. This is natural for gorillas at this age and they begin to move away from his birth group.

Further details about Kayin's destination will be announced in the coming days. The zoo wanted to invite people come and say goodbye to him.