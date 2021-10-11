Buffalo VA pays tribute to veterans during ceremony

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With Veterans Day in the United States arriving on Thursday, a ceremony was held ahead of the holiday to pay tribute to veterans of our armed forces.

The VA Western New York Healthcare System hosted the event on Bailey Avenue in Buffalo on Wednesday morning, and it included several guest speakers from the military.

"For nearly a century we have celebrated veterans on the anniversary of the armistice for World War I," said Lt. Col. Eli Adams of the U.S. Corps of Engineers. "And since the Unknown Solider was interred in Arlington, this holiday has come to commemorate all generations of servicemen and women who have stepped forward, put on a uniform, and chose to serve the common good."