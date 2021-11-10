UB Dental offering free dental care to veterans Thursday

The program will provide free dental care to nearly 200 Western New York veterans.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine will be offering veterans a day of free dental screenings, cleanings, extractions, restorations and denture repairs in honor of Veterans Day.

The program, which is in partnership with UB Dental and the Eighth District Dental Society will provide free dental care to nearly 200 Western New York veterans. This is the sixth year for the Dentistry Smiles on Veterans program.

The event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at UB Dental Clinic in Squire Hall on the South Campus.

All veterans are welcome, but appointments are limited.

To schedule a visit, please call (716) 829-2780.

Veterans may also receive health screenings from student and faculty volunteers in the UB School of Nursing, hearing screenings from the UB Department of Communicative Disorders and Sciences, and information on healthy eating from the UB Department of Exercise and Nutrition Sciences.