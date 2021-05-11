Buffalo VA Hospital expects phone system issue to be corrected soon

The malfunction has disrupted incoming calls for several days.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Veterans Administration Hospital hoped that by Friday evening it would have its entire phone system back up and fully operational.

Terry McGuire, Public Affairs Officer for the VA Western New York Healthcare System, confirmed a problem in the system earlier this week disrupted incoming calls.

He described it as an issue residing with the phone system vendor offsite, and not within the hospital itself.

According to McGuire, a needed part was expected to arrive Friday afternoon with the hopes of repairs being completed this evening.

Mcguire also noted that the issue did not affect outgoing calls, so in-patient veterans were still able to stay in touch with family.

The problem was brought to our attention by a Alan Janick , a 74-year-old Vietnam veteran, after he spent three days trying to call in his prescriptions.

He kept getting a recorded message that all circuits were busy.

Janik finally drove over to the Bailey Avenue facility to renew his prescriptions in person.

He was pleased with word that the issue was expected to be resolved shortly.

"That's good news because we veterans need what we get from the VA," he said.

