'Vets & Pets' returning to SPCA Serving Erie County in time for Veterans Day

Adoption fees on most animals waived for those on active duty, reserves and honorable discharge, service-disabled and retired vets and their immediate families.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — As a way of saying thank you for their service, the SPCA Serving Erie County is once again holding its 'Vets & Pets' promotion.

Starting Monday, November 1 through Veterans Day, Thursday, November 11, adoption fees on most animals will be waived for those on active duty, reserves and honorable discharge, service-disabled and retired vets and their immediate families. The event takes place at the SPCA's 300 Harlem Rd. shelter in West Seneca and all SPCA off-adoption sites.

Appointments are still necessary for all dog and farm animal adoptions at this time. No appointments are necessary to adopt other animals, except for Saturday, November 6 when you will need an appointment to view and/or adopt a cat.

Military ID or DD214 will need to be shown. If the vet is currently serving outside of New York State, that person's spouse can adopt if a military spouse ID card is presented.

Vets & Pets is sponsored by philanthropist, business owner and longtime SPCA supporter Nancy Gacioch of Buffalo.