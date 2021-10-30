'Vets & Pets' returning to SPCA Serving Erie County in time for Veterans Day

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — As a way of saying thank you for their service, the SPCA Serving Erie County is once again holding its 'Vets & Pets' promotion.
Starting Monday, November 1 through Veterans Day, Thursday, November 11, adoption fees on most animals will be waived for those on active duty, reserves and honorable discharge, service-disabled and retired vets and their immediate families. The event takes place at the SPCA's 300 Harlem Rd. shelter in West Seneca and all SPCA off-adoption sites.
Appointments are still necessary for all dog and farm animal adoptions at this time. No appointments are necessary to adopt other animals, except for Saturday, November 6 when you will need an appointment to view and/or adopt a cat.
Military ID or DD214 will need to be shown. If the vet is currently serving outside of New York State, that person's spouse can adopt if a military spouse ID card is presented.
Vets & Pets is sponsored by philanthropist, business owner and longtime SPCA supporter Nancy Gacioch of Buffalo.
If you have any questions, you can contact SPCA Adoptions Supervisor Krissi Miranda at 875-7360, ext. 233.