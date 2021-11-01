Buffalo's Broadway Fillmore Neighborhood, City of North Tonawanda are latest recipients of money from NYS for "downtown" revitalization efforts

$10 million each from program started by state under Cuomo administration 5 years ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo's Broadway Fillmore Neighborhood and The City of North Tonawanda are the latest recipients of money from NY State for downtown revitalization efforts.

Each will receive $10 million under the Downtown Revitalization Initiative was a program begun under the administration of disgraced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2016.

"The key issue to me is equity across the state and that's regional equity," said Lt Gov. Brian Benjamin who came to Western New York on Monday to make the announcements. "That's how we're thinking when it comes to these investments."

In its application North Tonawanda proposed to use the money build upon a mixed use district near its waterfront and supplement its already existing N.T. Momentum plan.

"With these funds, we can now leverage and complete unfinished plans and activities for our city," said North Tonawanda Mayor Arthur Pappas

The city of Buffalo in its application indicated money may be used to repave streets, and improve sidewalks and lighting in areas surrounding the Broadway Market and the Central Terminal, hoping those capital improvements might spur additional revitalization the area.

Historically, there's often been a significant gap of time between when these grants are announced, and when anything tangible using the money is actually built.

The city of Batavia was one of the early recipients of the awards in 2017.

However, it took three years for construction to begin on the first project for which the money was used; the $2.5 million rehab of a mostly vacant building in its downtown.