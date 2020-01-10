Local Polish cooking show in the works

The Polish American Congress, WNY has agreed to support production of 'Everyday Polish Cooking' series.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Polish food is among some of WNY's most popular cuisine and a new show is in the works to showcase how you can make some of those dishes right in your own kitchen.

The Board of Directors for the Polish American Congress has agreed to support the production of 'Everyday Polish Cooking' a series featuring authentic Polish food and how it is prepared.

The show will be hosted by two long-time friends who grew up in Buffalo's Polonia neighborhood, the children of Polish immigrants Irena Woszczak and Agnieszka Soltysiak.

Woszczak is a chef who, for many years, has taken pride in preparing soups for the Polish Community’s Zupapalooza Polish Soup Festival and other local events. Before the pandemic hit, she was teaching Polish cooking classes at Webster's Kitchen in Tonawanda.

“We are excited and honored for the opportunity to share our mutual passions for Polish culture and cooking with the community. We are both beyond thrilled to be doing this!”, said Woszczak and Soltysiak.