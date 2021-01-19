Buffalo Raceway reopening January 27 without fans

The 66-day season will begin Wednesday, January 27 at 5 p.m., but fans will not be allowed.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Buffalo Raceway is getting ready for a 66-day season starting Wednesday, January 27.

The raceway says because of COVID-19 protocols in place, no fans will be allowed at the facility, which is at the Erie County Fairgrounds. Owners who have horses will be able to watch live at the track, but will have to call the race office ahead of time.

"Following 2020 and the way 2021 has started, we can't wait to get the racing season started," said Buffalo Raceway Director of Operations Jon Cramer. "We hope to have spectators sometime during the season but until then, we will put out a good product for the bettors to play along at home."

There will be races Wednesday and Saturday nights beginning at 5 p.m. Starting April 2, Friday nights will be added to the slate.

The season will conclude on Saturday, July 17.